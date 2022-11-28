The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject a case filed by a man against a friend of his, in which he demanded that she be obligated to return 85 thousand dirhams, the value of transfers and payment of electricity, internet and telephone bills.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a woman, requesting that she be obligated to refund the full amount of 85,000 dirhams owed by her, in addition to fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees, indicating that he owes the defendant the amount claimed by bank transfers, and also paid the electricity and internet bills for her landline and telephone. The mobile phone and other amounts were received in cash, and the defendant undertook to return the accumulated amounts she owed and did not abide by her pledge despite repeated requests to return the accumulated amounts she owed.

During the examination of the case, the plaintiff attended and decided that he had no witnesses to the case, indicating that he had a relationship of friendship and knowledge with the defendant, and that she asked him for 85 thousand dirhams as a loan due to the circumstances she was going through, and after that he tried to communicate with her, but she did not respond, while the defendant did not appear despite Announcing it as prescribed by law.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that it is proven from the case papers that the plaintiff demands from the defendant the sums that were transferred and the sums that were paid on her behalf regarding the phones in question, but he did not submit anything indicating that these sums were preoccupied with the defendant in terms of Presenting any agreement proving that he handed over these amounts to the defendant as a loan, and the transfers do not make the plaintiff a creditor of their value to the defendant, and the plaintiff had to prove the validity of his claim that the amounts of those transfers are considered an advance and a debt from him owed by the defendant, which is What is in line with the content of Article 385 of the Commercial Transactions Law, which makes the bank transfer a fulfillment of a debt based on the one who ordered the transfer in favor of the beneficiary, pointing out that the plaintiff, in his capacity as the one who ordered the bank transfer, is the one charged with proof, and with his reluctance to prove that the amounts he transferred to the account of the defendant were as a matter of The loan from him is in her possession, so the outcome of his request to recover the sums of those transfers and the sums received and paid for public services will be rejection, and the court will reject the lawsuit and obligate the party to pay the expenses. The plaintiff was unable to prove that the amounts transferred to the defendant’s account were by way of a loan.