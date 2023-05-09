The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Claims rejected a lawsuit filed by a man against his ex-wife, in which he demanded that she be obliged to return the 40,000 dirhams of the alimony paid after their daughter joined a job and her alimony was stopped.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, requesting at its conclusion to oblige her to pay him the amount of 40 thousand and 780 dirhams and oblige her to pay the expenses and fees, referring to the issuance of a judicial ruling from the Personal Status Department obligating him to pay a monthly alimony of 2000 dirhams for each child, after which a ruling was issued to stop the alimony for the girl except The accountant’s report was issued deducting the claimed amount after the date of stopping the girl’s alimony due to her joining a job, and he provided support for his claim with copies of judicial rulings, while a reply memorandum was submitted in which she demanded that the case not be accepted to file it against an unqualified person and also insisted on the lack of jurisdiction of the court.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that it is in accordance with the decision of the Evidence Law that the plaintiff must prove his right and the defendant may deny it, noting that it is proven that the plaintiff filed the lawsuit and its basis is obligating the defendant to pay him an amount of 40 thousand and 780 dirhams, the amount of alimony suspended for their daughter, and the papers were It was devoid of proof of that payment after the issuance of a judgment in a personal status case, and it is proven by the testimony of To Whom It May Concern that the total amount executed for it is 40 thousand and 780 dirhams and that the amount paid is zero dirhams, meaning that the plaintiff did not initiate payment of any sums of money in execution after the judgment was issued By stopping the alimony of his plaintiff’s son, and then his statements were dispatched in this regard, and he was assigned to prove his claim and provide evidence of what he claims, and thus he would have based his lawsuit on transmitted statements that had no evidence from reality, and the court ruled to dismiss the case and obligated the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.

