The Ras Al Khaimah Court decided to terminate a contract between the owner of a villa and a carpentry shop, after it was proven that the carpentry was late in delivering the subject matter of the contract concluded between them (wooden doors).

And it ruled that the plaintiff keep the works in his possession, and oblige the defendant to pay 10 thousand and 225 dirhams to the plaintiff.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit in which he demanded the recovery of 19 thousand dirhams, which he said he paid to a shop specializing in the manufacture of wooden doors (a carpentry), in addition to terminating a contract concluded between them, and obliging the defendant to pay him an amount of 40 thousand dirhams, as compensation for not using the villa from the date Assumed delivery (since last year) at 5,000 dirhams per month.

The court stated that it was proven from the two experts’ report that the defendant violated the terms of the contracting contract, the document of the case, by not implementing it within the specified period, without justification.

And she emphasized that «the contract is the connection of the offer issued by one of the contracting parties with the acceptance of the other, and their agreement in a way that proves its effect on the contracted upon, and that the principle in the contract is the consent of the contracting parties and their obligations in the contract».

And she stated that “the plaintiff has the right to request the termination of the contract concluded between them because the defendant violated its provisions, pursuant to the provision of Article 272 of the Civil Transactions Law, which confirms that “if one of the two contracting parties does not fulfill what was required of him in the contract, the other contractor may, after warning him, demand the implementation of the contract or Terminate it.” Thus, the court decides to annul the contract.

Regarding the claim for compensation, she said, “Experience did not see a reason for signing any deduction resulting from the delay in the form of a delay fine, since the contract does not include a condition for signing any fines of this kind. Thus, you see the refusal of my requests for compensation and delay interest.

In response to the objections regarding the expert’s report, the court affirmed its confidence in the report and its reliance on it, pointing to the soundness of the foundations upon which the expert built his report, and made it a complementary penalty for its judiciary.

The court decided to annul the contracting contract between the two parties to the lawsuit, and that the plaintiff keep the works in his possession, and that the defendant is not obligated to complete the works or hand over other works, and obliges her to pay 10 thousand and 225 dirhams to the plaintiff, fees and expenses, and refuses anything else.