An Arab person filed a civil lawsuit against a car rental company, accusing it of defrauding him to seize the insurance amount he deposited with it before renting a car from it. In his lawsuit, he demanded that the company be obligated to pay ten thousand and 600 dirhams, but the Dubai Civil Court rejected the lawsuit and obligated him to pay the expenses.

In detail, the plaintiff stated that he rented a car from the defendant company, with a rental value of 100 dirhams per day, deposited an accident insurance amount of 1,000 dirhams, paid the resulting rent during the agreed upon period, and then handed the car over to the relevant supervisor of that company.

The plaintiff said in a memorandum he submitted to the court that the supervisor told him that there were scratches on the vehicle that required a police report so that the company could receive the vehicle and provide the plaintiff with the insurance amount.

He added that he dealt in good faith with the company, believing that this was a normal procedure, without knowing its intention to seize the insurance amount. He wrote a report of the scratches that were in the car and then went to its headquarters to obtain the insurance amount, but he was surprised when the company responded that it did not need the report. Because she actually repaired the car, and deducted 600 dirhams from the insurance amount.

He indicated that he felt that there was some kind of fraud to deduct the amount, so he asked the company to refund the insurance, but to no avail, despite the fact that he did not cause any damage to the car, which prompted him to register a civil lawsuit, and he presented to the court a copy of the car rental contract and a receipt for payment of the rental value. The insurance amount and the accident report, as well as conversations via the WhatsApp application between him and the defendant company.

For his part, a legal agent for the defendant submitted a response memorandum in which he demanded that the case be dismissed and that the plaintiff be obligated to pay the fees and expenses. The memorandum included a portfolio of documents that included a copy of a list of violations committed by the plaintiff, the distance he traveled in the car, and a claim invoice for the remaining rent from his use of the car for an additional period.

In turn, the court began examining the case, determining that, according to the Civil Transactions Law, the contracting parties must fulfill the obligations required by the contract on each of them. If one of them does not fulfill his obligations, the other contracting party may, after warning the debtor, demand that they be compulsorily implemented in kind or compensatory implementation as a justification for his right. .

She pointed out that according to the documents, the plaintiff rented the car under a rental contract, and the defendant received it after completion, but while he was renting the vehicle, an accident report was filed.

According to the contract concluded between them, when a car accident occurs in which the renter was responsible, the injured party in the accident is paid, and the company deducts 600 dirhams for the repair value. Accordingly, it did not become clear to the court that the defendant had breached its obligations towards the plaintiff, as the papers lacked evidence that could confirm the positive error. For its responsibility, and then it became clear that the lawsuit is based on no basis in fact or law, which is why the court ruled to reject it.