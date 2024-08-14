A network user with the nickname thatBIGfeller said that he decided to swim in the river and came across a doll’s head. The man posted a photo of the creepy find on the portal Reddit.

The photo shows a man holding a black moldy doll head in his hand. “Found this while swimming today,” the author wrote. He added that he found the item in a Canadian river.

“If I were you, I would leave the beach and never go back,” one commenter responded to his post. Another participant in the discussion joked that the man was now cursed. “If you hold this object in your left hand, the curse will be lifted,” he noted. Many users considered the find ominous and advised the author of the post to get rid of it as soon as possible.

Earlier, a Reddit user shared a story about how she found an unexpected object while walking in the woods. The photo of the item greatly disturbed commenters: they said that the woman urgently needed to contact the police.