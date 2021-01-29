Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered a man to return an amount of 4000 dirhams that he had obtained unlawfully from a woman after he had deluded her of his ability to work for her in the UAE to sponsor a company, but he violated his promise and did not return the amount to her, and the court also obliged him to compensate the plaintiff for damages Material and literary at 500 dirhams.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit, in which she demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay her 4000 dirhams and compensation for material and moral damage as a result of not returning the amount while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, explaining that she had delivered 4000 dirhams to him in the presence of a witness, in return for a promise to work residency inside the state on the guarantee of someone However, he stalled in starting the procedures and sent a check from the company stating that he had transferred the amount, and that he was about to return the amount, but he did not implement the residency work agreement and did not return the amount, which hurt the plaintiff and wasted a job opportunity for her.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff attended and submitted a memorandum that included amended requests and specifies the amount of compensation in the amount of 15 thousand dirhams, material and moral compensation for the harm suffered by the defendant as a result of the defendant’s seizure of her money, non-return of her, and her compulsion to spend on treatment without a source of income, loss of job opportunities, while not Attends the defendant.

The plaintiff’s witness confirmed, after taking the legal oath, that he was present while the defendant received 4000 dirhams from the plaintiff to clear the residency transaction, as the plaintiff came on a visit visa and was present at the time, but the defendant kept procrastinating and tried to communicate with him to explain the reason for the delay, but he evaded, and she The plaintiff has made residency in another emirate, and the defendant did not return the amount.

The court decided to direct the complementary oath, in which it confirmed that it had delivered the defendant an amount of 4000 dirhams for residency work, but he did not implement the agreement and refused to return the amount, and the court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 4000 dirhams while obliging him to pay compensation in the amount of 500 dirhams for material and moral damages and obligating him to pay fees and expenses.





