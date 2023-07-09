Muscovite deceived his mistress for 18 million rubles under the pretext of buying a home for his wife, reports Telegram-Shot channel.

According to available information, the woman found her lover on a dating site. After some time, she found out that the chosen one was already married. The man hastened to explain that his wife is in his apartment only because she has nowhere to live and she needs to buy a separate apartment.

As a result, the woman withdrew 18 million rubles from her bank account and left the cash at home. After a while, the young people fell apart in a relationship and the couple broke up. When leaving, the man took with him a bag of money, saying that they were intended for his family.

Earlier, a man stole money and gold jewelry from a 68-year-old mistress in the Moscow region.