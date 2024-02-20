India.- A man was arrested for killing his wifewhom he beheaded for suspicion of infidelity and He walked with his head cut off to a police station in a Basara village in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, India.

The man named Anil Kumar Kannaujiya, 30, murdered his 28-year-old wife Vimla, The subject was a bricklayer and lived with his partner, with whom he had two children and they had been married for 8 years.

The arguments with his partner began after suspicions of infidelityand the violence escalated until February 16, when Anil killed the mother of his children with a sickle during a fit of rage.

After committing the murder and beheading the womanAnil walked several kilometers with his head in his hand and with the sickle, to a police station.

The impressive video was spread through social networks where the subject is seen with his wife's head until the police immediately arrived.

