Landslides, fallen trees, flooded rivers: hurricane force winds and heavy rain hit Austria and South Tyrol. © South Tyrol State Fire Brigade Association

Fire department in constant operation. A hurricane swept through Austria at 197 km/h on Friday, accompanied by heavy rain. In Tyrol a man was killed by a tree.

Landeck – Warning level “Red” in the Zillertal, “Orange” in Tyrol: A violent hurricane hit Austria on Friday (October 20th) – with wind peaks of almost 200 km/h. Devastation and storm damage spread across the country. In Salzburg, 14,000 households were temporarily without power. Heavy rain led to small landslides in South Tyrol, train services were canceled in Vorarlberg and the Brenner railway line was also closed.

Storm rages in Austria: tree kills man in Landeck

A man was killed by a tree on a forest road in Landeck, the news agency reports APA. The 86-year-old got out of his car to clear a small tree from the road. More trees snapped and one fatally hit the man. He died at the scene of the accident.

Storm dismantles farm in Tyrol: “This has never happened before”

A mountain farmer from the Tyrolean community of Ampass complains about severe damage to his farm. He filmed the storm covering bricks and breaking windows. He sent the pictures to the newspaper Crown and says: “This has never happened before”, he is still in shock.

A brick smashed his front door. The man is certain: “We would be dead if a brick like that hit us.” Even a secured crane wobbled in the hurricane.

Austrian fire brigade responds 250 times – rock falls, landslides and fallen trees in South Tyrol too

The South Tyrol State Fire Brigade Association also reported 30 missions on Friday, and there were said to be 250 missions in Austria. It was raining so heavily that the water levels of the rivers in Meran, Etsch and Marlengo had reached the warning level. Rockfalls and landslides hit the streets and several trees fell.

There were also severe storms and one fatality on the Baltic Sea coast in Germany, where the water levels reached record levels. (moe)