A resident of Lukhovitsy near Moscow tried to kill his second wife after she proposed a divorce. reports Main Investigations Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Region. He had already been convicted of murdering his first wife.

According to the department, on Wednesday, November 8, during a conversation in the kitchen of their apartment, the woman told the man that she wanted to divorce him. A quarrel broke out between the spouses, the man grabbed a knife and hit the woman in the neck and face.

The victim survived and was given the necessary medical care. She is now in serious condition in the hospital.

A 51-year-old man was detained. A criminal case has been opened for attempted murder (part 3 of article 30, part 1 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

