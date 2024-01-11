The person involved in the theft case in Vostochny Volkodav died after a fight in the Medved pre-trial detention center

One of the main defendants in the criminal case of theft during the construction of the Vostochny cosmodrome, Sergei Volkodav, died after a severe beating in pre-trial detention center No. 4 “Bear”. In December last year, he was attacked by fellow inmates, after which Volkodav was taken to the hospital, where on Thursday, January 11, he died due to a non-life-threatening injury.

At the hospital he was diagnosed with a subarachnoid hematoma with hemorrhage. Doctors tried to save the victim’s life for almost two weeks.

The wolfhound was taken to the hospital after a powerful blow to the head

The businessman was taken to the hospital after a fight provoked by a cellmate, in which he received a powerful blow to the head. Almost all the bones in his face were broken, which affected his sanity. got confused.

It became known that due to the brutal beating before his death, the businessman went crazy. He was diagnosed with a personality disorder of organic etiology, which can also occur due to severe brain damage.

Photo: Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

After being transferred from the pre-trial detention center to city hospital No. 13, doctors performed craniotomy on the entrepreneur twice, removed two hematomas and placed a special tube in the trachea – he could no longer breathe on his own. After this, Volkodav began to experience severe swelling of the brain, as a result of which the unremoved hematomas enlarged and the paranasal sinuses became inflamed. Against this background, fluid began to accumulate in the lungs.

The X-ray also showed old fractures – the businessman had previously broken his jaw, cheekbones and bones in the area of ​​his right eye.

The Moscow Federal Penitentiary Service denied information about the beating of a businessman

The Moscow office of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) denied the information that Volkodav died as a result of a beating.

After the man was confirmed to have a serious illness, in accordance with the decree of the Russian government, he was released from custody by investigative authorities See also Crosetto wants a military reserve: "We must be ready for the worst..." press service of the Moscow Federal Penitentiary Service

Volkodav was arrested as part of a criminal case of particularly large-scale fraud

The ex-head of the Tsvetlit company, Volkodav, was the brother of the former director of the Main Military Construction Directorate No. 6, Yuri Volkodav, who completed the construction of facilities in Vostochny. Relatives were arrested in 2019 in a case of abuse of power during the construction of the cosmodrome.

Photo: Pavel Lvov / RIA Novosti

In January 2022, the Khabarovsk court sentenced Sergei and Yuri Volkodav to 4.9 and 6.5 years in prison, respectively. They were also charged 79.46 million rubles in damages.

Then Volkodav was convicted in another case – of particularly large-scale fraud. In August 2023, he was detained in Moscow and placed under arrest. According to investigators, as head of the Tsvetlit company, he stole one billion rubles while fulfilling government contracts with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Spetsstroy.