The 27-year-old man admitted that he always feels insecure in bed, so he waits for initiative from his 24-year-old partner. On the advice he received from sex expert Deirdre Sanders after complaining about the girl’s lack of initiative, reports The Sun.

According to the guy, at the beginning of a relationship he has no problems in bed. But over time, he begins to feel insecure and waits for initiative from the girl. However, his current girlfriend also behaves awkwardly due to lack of experience, the guy complained

She doesn’t seem to know what to do with my penis and is embarrassed to tell me how and where she likes to be touched. Now we both avoid sex and I’m afraid our relationship will fall apart. I really like her. What should I do? a man who is inexperienced in sex

Sanders assured him that people are not born with the ability to have good sex. Even confident people go through trial and error, she added. Therefore, she advised the man to tune in to the conversation, tell and show his partner what pleased him. The girl should also tell her partner about her preferences, the sex expert assured.

“Focus on having fun and having fun. There is no need to compete to see who will rate whom higher. If the situation does not improve, perhaps you should think about sex therapy,” the specialist noted.

