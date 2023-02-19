Several members of the GOES of the National Police upon their arrival at the house where the events occurred. / Jesus Signes

The Valencian town of Alaquàs experienced three long hours of tension this Sunday in which uncertainty took over the entire neighborhood, which waited expectantly in the vicinity of Federico García Lorca street. Around 1:00 p.m., the first notice came that a family dispute was taking place that might have involved firearms. Later the suspicions were confirmed. After barricading himself inside a room for several hours, a man took his life with a shot to the chest.

The deceased knew how to activate the weapon so as not to miss. As confirmed by police sources, he was an Olympic shooter and had a couple of short weapons in his possession. According to the first information, he pulled the trigger only once. By the time the members of the Special Security Operations Groups (GOES) of the National Police were able to enter the ranch, the man had already died. Other agents from the same body and also from the Local Police also urgently traveled to the home, before requesting the presence of health personnel and the GOES themselves.

The first to arrive were the local agents, who in a quick action managed to remove the woman and the two children of the deceased from the home, who did not present physical damage. However, they were later treated by a SAMU medical device to receive psychological assistance after suffering a trauma of this caliber.

unsuccessful negotiation



Time passed at a slow pace. But that was not an impediment for the neighbors, who waited in the place until the death of the man was confirmed, crowded behind the cordoned area. First a negotiator went up to the house, but shortly after she left it. It was 4:00 p.m. and the GOES troops appeared at the house, which already suggested that it had not been possible to reach any negotiation.

It was not yet known what state the individual who had barricaded himself in a room after arguing with his wife and children was in. A quarter of an hour later, the policemen were shouting for a doctor to come. But the toilets also left that house of horror a short time later.

After almost three hours of tension, the Scientific Police arrived and the worst suspicions were confirmed: the man had died. It was the mayor of Alaquàs, Toni Saura, who officially broke the news and did not leave the place at any time. “We know that it is an isolated incident because the deceased did not have a police record and we think that it was a one-time thing. There are many people who have been greatly affected by the pandemic on a mental level, “he pointed out to the media.