The Homicide agents of the Higher Police Headquarters of the Region consider that a gruesome and convoluted event has been clarified, consisting of the alleged homicide and subsequent suicide of the suspect, whose origin is around eight thirty in the afternoon of this Wednesday. At that time, a neighbor of an urbanization in the Murcian district of El Palmar, located on Fernando Sánchez Agüera street, came across the bloody body of a male in the community garage. After notifying the emergency services, the health of an ambulance and the agents who traveled to the place they verified that the man was alive, so he was transferred with the greatest urgency to the nearby Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, where he ended up dying a few minutes later.

All the first data pointed to the fact that it had been a suicide, since he had a shot in the head and A firearm was found next to his body, apparently wielded by the victim.

However, hours later, when performing an autopsy on the body and analyzing the evidence collected at the scene of the event, the UDEV specialists came to the conclusion that another person must have been involved in the death, since the projectile that had hit the head of the deceased was of different caliber the one with the gun that was found next to him.

For this reason, they began a quick investigation among his relatives and acquaintances and ended up identifying an old partner of the victim, a man with whom he had shared interests in a construction-related firm, and with the one who had apparently finished strongly estranged.

The agents began to follow their trail, which ended up leading them to the Hawai II urbanization of La Manga del Mar Menor. After hours carrying out a discreet surveillance around the house, surprised that it did not show signs of life, they decided to enter that home and They found the suspect and a corpse, shot in the head. Sources close to the case point out that, in the absence of closing the report with all the evidence and indications collected in the different scenarios, everything indicates that this man could end the life of his ex-partner, to then move to La Manga and shoot himself in the head.