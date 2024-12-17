A 35-year-old man, identified as Javier J., was involved in an incident on Monday night in Santander at barricade themselves on the roof of the CEOE CEPYME buildingon Vargas Street. The events began around 11:00 p.m., when the man climbed the scaffolding of the Ministerios building, adjacent to the CEOE, and climbed onto the roof. From there, he began to shout that had been falsely reportedthat “it is not legal to accuse someone without evidence” and that he wanted the press to attend.

Shortly after, two teams of the National Police arrived. The agents tried to convince him to come down, but The man remained sitting on the roof, with his legs dangling towards the void, while he continued shouting for the presence of the Chief of Police and the media.

Half an hour later, the area was cordoned off: a section of Vargas Street and the corresponding section of Alameda de Oviedo were closed to traffic, and two fire trucks were deployed, one of them with an autoladder and a fall mattress, along with an ambulance and a Local Police car.

Finally, at 11:45 p.m., a police negotiator contacted him by phone.. After a conversation that lasted until 12:30 a.m., Javier J. decided to give up and came down from the roof. Once on the ground, he spoke to the press and expressed his discomfort with the judicial system, stating that it has not provided him with support in his personal situation.

Javier J. reported that he had been convicted of a crime of threats towards his ex-wife and that he served a restraining order for two years. As he explained, the mother has custody of her two daughters, ages four and seven, and he can only see them when she allows it. “My daughters want to be with me, but their mother prevents it,” he lamented. Also He assured that he feels “psychologically very abused” after ten years of relationship with his ex-wife and who has reached a “point of no return.” He added that his gesture was a way of “screaming for help,” alluding to previous attempts to draw attention in a similar way.

The man was transferred by ambulance to the Psychiatry unit of the Marqués de Valdecilla Hospital. According to police sources, He was already known for other episodes of this type.