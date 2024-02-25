A high school teacher has been suspended from her job for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. About it reports China Daily.

Zhang Yue, a chemistry teacher from Shanghai, was in a relationship with a teenager secret from her husband. However, her husband caught her having an affair after he discovered correspondence with a student. He posted screenshots of their messages online, declaringthat the wife had sex with an underage teenager.

In the correspondence, Yue discussed with the student places where they could secretly meet, and offered to rent a hotel room. In addition, the woman wrote to the student that she would “control herself” until he becomes an adult, and also told him to delete messages from his phone so that no one would know about their relationship.

When the school administration became aware of the teacher's inappropriate relationship with a student, she was immediately removed from her position. As an employee of a law firm notes, Chinese law prohibits sexual relations only with minors under 14 years of age. However, intimate relationships with students are a violation of the teacher’s professional ethics. The lawyer noted that Yue's husband also committed an offense by publishing his wife's correspondence with the schoolboy online. Thus, he interfered with the woman’s private life and destroyed the woman’s reputation.

Earlier it was reported that a teacher was arrested in the United States for treating a student to alcohol in a hotel and having sex with him five times. She was charged with criminal sexual conduct.