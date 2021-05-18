An unknown man caught a fish in the center of Moscow. The incident was caught on video, the video filmed by eyewitnesses was published in Twitter…

The footage posted on the network shows how a fisherman pulls the catch out of the water on a fishing rod and accidentally drops it onto the roadway behind him, after which a man standing next to him picks up the fish from the asphalt and removes it somewhere.

In the comments to the post, one of the users suggested that the hero of the video caught a bream. At the same time, another remarked that the video could have been staged: “I think this is the second episode of the fishing episode from The Diamond Arm. The gullible viewer should not leave unsurprised. “

It is clarified that the recording was made on the Zverev Bridge – a pedestrian arched bridge across the Vodootvodny Canal in the Zamoskvoretsky District of the capital.

