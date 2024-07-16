The man told the portal Redditwho came to relax in a hot spring popular with nudists and got into an awkward situation due to an unexpected demand from a stranger. Most commentators took his side.

According to the author of the post, there is a hot spring an hour away from his home, where he goes once a week. “It is allowed to be naked in this hot spring. There are even signs warning the prudes who have been complaining about it for years that yes, you can be naked here,” the man emphasized. He added that he usually bathes naked in this place.

“Last Sunday I arrived there and, as usual, took my clothes off. There was a woman relaxing there too, and we chatted a bit. And 20 minutes later another woman arrived and came up to talk to me,” the narrator continued. The stranger told the nudist that she and her three children wanted to bathe in the spring.

Related materials:

The man initially didn’t understand what the woman meant, but then she openly asked him to “get himself into a decent appearance.” “I was initially taken aback and refused her because I hadn’t finished swimming yet and only had the clothes I was supposed to wear to go home. She then ordered me (not asked me) to leave so her kids could go swimming,” the Reddit user added.

He noted that the woman’s words made him very angry, and he responded to her rudely. Soon the mother of many children left, and another woman who was in the spring called the man a goat.

The author of the post asked Reddit users for their opinion on the incident. “Now would be bringing children to places where nudity is allowed and getting mad that there are naked people there,” “If she doesn’t want her children to see naked people then she shouldn’t have brought them to that hot spring,” commenters supported him. However, others said that while the man was right in this situation, he should have reacted to the stranger’s words more calmly.

Earlier it was reported that in the UK, passers-by called the police when they noticed a completely naked painter in the yard of a resident of the city of Middleton. It turned out that the man is a nudist and works naked with the permission of the owner of the house.