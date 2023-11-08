The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to oblige a man to pay another person an amount of 57 thousand dirhams in compensation for defrauding him, after he deceived him of his ability to provide travel tickets at large discounts, which prompted the plaintiff to transfer the money to him.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a fraudster, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay an amount of 57 thousand dirhams with legal interest at the rate of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, and obligating the defendant to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees, indicating that he transferred the claim amount to the plaintiff for the purpose of Obtaining travel tickets for him, but the latter, after receiving the money, embezzled it and hung up the phone. He was convicted in absentia of the crime of seizing money by fraudulent means, and he was sentenced to a fine of 100 thousand dirhams and obligated to pay judicial fees. These actions resulted in material and moral damage, while the defendant was absent. During the hearing of the case.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that the criminal case had become final and concluded, and it concluded with the defendant being convicted of the charge of seizing for himself the amount of cash indicated in the papers and owned by the victim, by using a fraudulent method, namely his ability to provide travel tickets, which resulted in deception. The victim was forced to send him the money, and the crime was committed based on fraudulent means.

The court indicated that the error by which the defendant was convicted was the same error on the basis of which the plaintiff relied in filing the present lawsuit, and the criminal ruling made a necessary decision on the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits and on the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request for a refund of an amount of 57 thousand dirhams, the court indicated that it was in fact a request for compensation, and that according to the provisions of the Civil Transactions Law, every harm to another obligates the perpetrator to pay a guarantee, pointing out that the defendant’s mistake caused harm to the plaintiff, represented by the seizure of his money, the infringement on his position, and the loss of his position. The court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 57 thousand dirhams in compensation, reject all other requests, and obligate the defendant to pay fees and expenses.

• The court ruled to fine the accused 100,000 dirhams and obligate him to pay judicial fees.