A man buys a car and avoids registering it in his name

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled that a man who bought a car must transfer it from the seller’s name to his name, and bear the value of the violations from the date he receives the car.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded that the defendant be obliged to return his car, and as a precaution that he be obliged to transfer the car in his name and oblige him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that he sold his car to the defendant, and after receiving it and paying for it (25 thousand dirhams), he did not respond to the lawsuit. His contacts to complete the transfer process in his name, and attach a copy of the defendant’s driver’s license and a copy of the ownership of the vehicle in question.

During the consideration of the case, the defendant did not appear, despite his announcement, while the plaintiff decided before the judge that he had no witnesses and that he only had a video proving that the defendant had received the car and displayed it on the screen before the supervising judge, citing that no contract or delivery paper had been signed between him and the defendant. Until the defendant contacted him two days before receiving the car after he saw an advertisement for its sale on social media, and the date of receiving the car was an official holiday, and he was unable to make a written pledge of allegiance.

For its part, the court rejected, in the merits of its ruling, the plaintiff’s request to oblige the defendant to return the car to him, noting that the plaintiff had acknowledged that the defendant had handed him the value of the car that was the subject of the contract, and therefore this request was baseless and the court decided to reject it.

Regarding the reserve request represented by obliging the defendant to transfer ownership of the car to his name, the court pointed out that the defendant did not appear, despite his announcement, to present any plea or defense in the case, in terms of quantity or substance, and thus prove to the court the validity of the defendant’s purchase of the car in question from the plaintiff. And not transferring it in his name. The court ruled that the defendant must transfer ownership of the car in question from the plaintiff’s name to his name or in the name of any other person chosen by the defendant. It obligated the defendant to pay the violations registered on the car in question from the date he received it, and obligated him to pay fees and expenses.

