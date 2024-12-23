A woman has been burned alive in a New York subway car in an intentional attack this Sunday, as reported by the New York police, after the event they arrested a person in relation to the events.

According to the ABC7 television network, The detainee is a 33-year-old citizen of Guatemala and that he had been residing in the United States for “several years”, but his identity is currently unknown. He was arrested at another metro station in the city and there are still no specific charges against him.

The identity of the victim is not known but in his case why His body was “completely burned” and its recognition has been impossible.

The Police assured that the woman died from arson, when her attacker lit her clothes with a lighter; A video that appeared in various media shows the killer watching as flames spread across the victim’s body.

“It is one of the most depraved crimes that a person can commit,” said Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who gave the details of the fatal attack.

“When the train was entering the station (in Coney Island, south of the city), the suspect He calmly walked toward the victim.who was sitting at the back of a car, and used what we believe was a lighter to light the victim’s clothes, which were engulfed (in flames) in a matter of seconds,” Tisch said at a press conference.

If the authorship of the detained Guatemalan is confirmed, the crime occurs at a time of tension over the immigration issue, after the president-elect, Donald Trump, associated undocumented immigrants with the increase in crime in the last election campaign. the country, without providing evidence to prove it.