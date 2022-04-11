The geneticist Aida Andrades and the archaeologist Javier Fernández Eraso in the El Sotillo dolmen (Álava). J. Fernandez

The body of a man who was buried with honors in Álava more than 3,300 years ago has made it possible to identify the oldest case of bubonic plague in Western Europe. His bones were found in the El Sotillo dolmen, a family tomb with a corridor and a burial chamber built with large stone slabs where there were remains of 12 other people and a rich grave goods: arrowheads, knives and metal axes and stone carved thousands of years ago. The finding opens up a multitude of unknowns about where the disease originated that many centuries later would cause the worst pandemic in history.

The genetic analysis of a tooth from the man from El Sotillo shows that the variant of the plague that killed him had already developed the ability to infect fleas. The Yersinia pestis bacterium forms a kind of ball in the mouth of the stomach of this insect, which feeds on the blood of animals and humans. That bacterial plug causes the flea to vomit up the blood, which is already infectious to any other organism that touches it. Instead of biting its host a few times to satiate itself, the parasite sinks its jaws hundreds of times because it’s crazed with hunger. It thus becomes a tiny propagator of the plague bacteria capable of traveling hundreds or thousands of kilometers.

“It is a brilliant adaptation”, sums up Aida Andrades Valtueña, a 30-year-old geneticist from Barcelona and the first author of the study, published today in the Journal of the US National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). “The disease can be transmitted with a few bacteria, but the more bites the flea makes, the greater its ability to spread,” he stresses. In humans, the bubonic plague bacteria accumulate in the lymph nodes, which swell to the point of deformity. Within 10 days the pathogen has conquered the entire body and produces fatal septicemia.

The study has analyzed the genome of 252 individuals who lived between 5,000 and 2,000 years ago, including 17 who were killed by the plague. Researchers have compared bacteria from this time with those from the worst known plague pandemics, including Justinian’s in the 6th century and the Black Death in the 14th century, which killed one in three Europeans. “It is the most complete set of cases that has been gathered to date,” highlights Valtueña, who works at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, in Germany.

Only two other bubonic plague deaths were known from this time: a man and a woman in their 35s who were buried huddled together facing each other with clasped hands in Samara 3,800 years ago.

Excavation of the two dead of bubonic plague in the Samara region (Russia) 3,800 years ago. VV Kondrashi

Álava and this region of Russia are more than 5,000 kilometers apart. In both cases, the pathogen already had the necessary genetic adaptations to cause bubonic plague, especially the ymt gene that allows Yersinia to colonize the flea. From a genetic point of view, the plague bacterium found in El Sotillo is evolutionarily older than the Russian one, so there is a possibility that the bubonic plague originated in the Iberian Peninsula and not in Eurasia, as previously thought.

The study also reveals several cases of another variant that was not yet capable of infecting fleas and that did not have all the virulence genes. “This other plague is a mystery,” acknowledges Carles Lalueza-Fox, geneticist at the CSIC and co-author of the study. “We don’t know where it came from, how it was transmitted, or how serious it was. The most surprising thing is that we showed that this variant coexisted with bubonic for about 2,000 years until it disappeared, so it had to be successful in evolutionary terms, ”he highlights.

About 5,000 years ago, a civilization of nomadic herders from the Eurasian steppes known as the Yamnaya spread into Western Europe, leaving their genetic mark wherever they went and erasing that of local males. The consequences of that episode endure, since the majority of Europeans carry a large part of Yamnaya in their genome. Just at that time the population of Europe fell sharply. It is not clear if it was an invasion with blood and fire or a repopulation of settlements that were burned for unknown reasons and where there was no one. One of the biggest unknowns raised by this study is whether those immigrants brought the plague with them.

“It’s a very difficult question to answer,” admits Lalueza. “The man from the El Sotillo dolmen already has the genetic mark of the Yamnaya. But it is possible that the plague arrived before these immigrants through the routes of commerce and communication. It is something that also happened with the diseases that came to America with the Spanish conquerors. Sometimes these were entire towns that had died of measles or other diseases of European origin, ”he details. The epidemic had arrived before them through the local population movement.

Fragment of the mandible buried in the El Sotillo dolmen, in Álava. J. Fernandez Eraso

The results of the work allow us to see how in those 2,000 years of coexistence of the two plagues, the pathogen changed genetically. “We see that it is losing some genes and it is possible that it is because it had already developed the ability to infect fleas and with this it was enough to spread easily, whereas before it needed to maintain the ability to infect other species,” he explains. Andrades.

It is very likely that this other already extinct plague infected animals first and then humans, as is the case with many other pandemics, including the current coronavirus, whose origin is probably in bats. “Goats and sheep suffer from plague, but many times they don’t die from it and sometimes they don’t even develop symptoms. It is also possible that it was the horses that carried the pathogen or even that the first contagions were from eating infected animals. One of the last cases of bubonic plague that have been registered, in 2020, was due to the human consumption of viscera from an infected marmot”, he highlights.

Three years ago, the team of Argentine biologist Nicolás Rascován found the body of a girl who had been killed by the plague in what is now Sweden. It happened about 5,000 years ago, and the Yersinia bacteria that killed it predated the two variants analyzed in this study. “The most relevant thing about this new work is that it shows us that the plague lineage that was not transmitted by fleas was widespread throughout Eurasia,” says Rascován, who works at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. “At that time the only other pathogen that has been identified is hepatitis B, which was not fatal. On the other hand, I believe that the plague that has disappeared today must have been very infectious and deadly; It probably caused the first great pandemic in history. You have to think that the plague bacteria settles mainly in the intestines and blood. The old samples analyzed here are from the teeth, which implies levels of bacteria in the blood that are really not compatible with a mild disease, ”he highlights.

The researcher believes that there is a clear link between the arrival of the Yamnaya and the plague. “The cases of plague are greater the greater the genetic contribution of the Yamnaya”, he highlights. Another unanswered question is what is the origin of the most primitive forms of plague. For now, the oldest cases are in Europe, but it is possible that by then the bacteria were also present in China and other Asian countries. Those responsible believe that it is a matter of new genetic data from this region appearing.

