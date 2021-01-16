In the UK, a man brutally beat a woman he was holding against her will. Reported by the publication Metro.

On November 20, 2020, police arrived on a call to the home of 47-year-old Simon Sparshatt, where they found a 40-year-old woman with serious head injuries. She revealed that she was a prisoner of a British man who hit her several times with a wooden leg from a chair after she refused to have sex with him.

Sparshatt was arrested, he confessed to what he had done. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, after which she was discharged.

