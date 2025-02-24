David Longa lucky British lottery player, lived a moment of joy and confusion when he thought he had won only 7.20 pounds, equivalent to 8 euros, after hitting two numbers in the raffle. However, a Unexpected discovery would change your life once again.

As detailed by a publication of The Sunin 2013, this couple had already had their first big blow of luck when winning a million pounds, that is, 1,205,510 euros to change, in the Euromillones. But destiny had reserved another award, since only two years later, they made history again by winning a second million pounds in the draw Mega Friday. This time, in addition to money, they also took the car of their dreams.

David remembers how he almost lost the opportunity of his life. “In a line I hit two numbers and a star to get £ 7.20 and thought it was fine,” he said. However, thanks to a advice learned after his first victory, checked the hidden raffle codes. It was then that his heart stopped when he realized that the prize was much greater than he had imagined.

The emotion seized David when he called Kathleen, his wife, calmly, warning him that there was something important to see. Kath, upon receiving the news, quickly reviewed the TV and the National Lottery website. After what seemed to be an eternity, Kath’s exclamation resonated at home: “You said you would do it again and you did!” Confusion and joy became the new normality for the couple.

Reflecting on his fate, David shared his conviction that one day he would win the lottery. “I always knew that I would win, even the first time”said. Luck was on his side, especially when he learned that there were 100 awards of one million pounds in the previous raffle. Motivated by the possibility, he decided to try his luck once again and his intuition did not disappoint it.

The first expenses of the couple

With their new fortune, David and Kathleen are planning a Great celebration party to share your joy with friends and family. He has even promised his wife a dream cruise, something that could not occur after his wedding for the honeymoon. In addition, one of its first expenses will be the purchase of a luxury car.