A man has entrenched himself with a firearm in a house in the Murcian district of Cañada Hermosa and threatens to kill a woman, apparently his sister, who is inside the house with him, apparently due to problems arisen in the family environment, say sources close to the case. The National Police deployed a large device in the surroundings of the house, located in an area close to the sale of El Pedrusco, next to the Northwest highway, in the town’s Plaza del Pino. Unofficial sources say that an agent could have been shot by the entrenched man, although his condition was not serious.

Likewise, units of the Special Operations Group (GEO) would have moved from one of the headquarters of this elite unit in Madrid. The police officers warned the residents not to leave their homes until the operation has concluded, since at this time the man remains inside the house.