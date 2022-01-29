Police officers and a 061 unit managed to neutralize at the last minute of this Saturday a man who barricaded himself in a room of his house and who threatened to commit suicide with a knife in his hand. After almost five hours of conservation, the security forces managed to get the 32-year-old man of North African origin to give up his attitude, according to police sources told LA TRUTH.

The events occurred shortly after five in the afternoon, when agents of the Civil Guard and the Local Police were alerted that at number 16 José Marín Camacho Street, a man had barricaded himself and was threatening to harm himself with a knife. . A 061 unit with a doctor and a psychologist also traveled to the place.

It took more than five hours for this man to finally desist from his initial intention, although he even sustained small injuries to his arm without requiring hospital care. The event caused great alarm among the neighbors, since the security forces came to cordon off the area.