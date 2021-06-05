A resident of the Morozovsky district of the Rostov region attacked three police officers in a temporary detention center, the investigators opened a criminal case against him. This was reported in the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region.

“A criminal case has been initiated against a 33-year-old resident of the Morozovsky district. He is suspected of committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“The use of violence against a government official”) “, – stated in message, published on the website of the department on June 4.

According to the investigation, in May 2021, the man was arrested on suspicion of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm. After that, being in the temporary detention center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation “Morozovsky”, he “used violence against three police officers, inflicting many punches and kicks in various parts of the body,” the channel notes REN TV…

Earlier, on May 9, the press service of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia in Moscow told about the initiation of a criminal case into the use of violence against police officers in the “new Moscow”. It was noted that the men drank alcoholic beverages near houses on Bianchi Street. After the remarks of the law enforcement officers, one of the men struck a series of blows to the policemen.