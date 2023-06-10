A man threatened with a knife and demanded money in the amount of 2,000 rubles from a hotel administrator in Moscow after he was denied check-in due to a lack of free rooms. The footage of the conflict is published by Izvestia on Saturday, June 10.

According to the source of Izvestia, the attacker, together with his companion, tried to rent a hotel room on Suschevsky Val late in the evening, but there were no free rooms. Then the man began to aggressively offer money and demand keys to the room. Not having achieved the desired visitors left.

After some time, the man returned, but without his companion, but with a knife. Threatening them, he began to demand back 2 thousand rubles, although he did not leave any money. The administrator had to give the brawler a couple of thousand from the cash register, after which he calmed down and fled the scene.

As specified in press service Moscow prosecutor’s office, a 41-year-old man has already been charged under Part 2 of Art. 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (robbery). He was taken into custody.

Earlier, on May 26, in Sochi, a 23-year-old man attacked policemen with a knife, one of them was wounded in the arm. The man threatened to use violence against others, and the police had to use service weapons against him. The attacker was wounded in the leg, after which he was hospitalized.