03/08/2025



Updated at 11: 21h.























The London police have confirmed the beginning of a security operation after a man has perched on the Isabel tower that houses the distinguished Big Ben watch, in the Westminster Palace, the headquarters of the United Kingdom Parliament.

“At 7.24 on Saturday, March 8, the agents were alerted that a man was going up to the Tower of Isabel, in the houses of Parliament,” the police confirmed in a statement collected by Sky News.

«The agents are in the place working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. They are receiving help from the London Fire Brigade and the London ambulance service, ”adds the note.