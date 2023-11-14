A man filed a lawsuit demanding that custody of his children be dropped from his divorced woman due to the end of the defendant’s custody of them, and the cancellation of all consequent expenses related to the end of custody and the transfer to him. He also demanded that the case be transferred to the Public Prosecution to charge him with swearing a “deep oath” and misleading the court by swearing falsely. While the court refused to revoke custody of the children out of consideration for their interests.

In detail, the plaintiff stated that he was a husband to the defendant in a valid legal contract and that he had a number of children with her whose custody period ended because they reached the legal age at the end of custody.

He pointed out that he had filed a previous lawsuit against the defendant demanding that custody of the children be dropped due to the mother’s marriage to a foreign man, in which

Directing the decisive oath to the plaintiff, and she swore the following oath, “In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, I swear to God Almighty that I have not married a foreigner on behalf of the children in custody.” The defendant swore a formula based on this oath, and the appeal filed by the plaintiff against the defendant was rejected after her ruling, due to her insistence on Admitting that she was not married to another man.

The plaintiff pointed out that the defendant had taken a misleading oath, basing his statement on a copy of her marriage contract with another man before the date of the lawsuit he had filed against her earlier, indicating that what the defendant had done demonstrated her lack of faithfulness in raising her children, which led him to file a lawsuit against her. His appeal is filed with a view to adjudicating him.

The case was circulated before the Case Management Office as recorded in the minutes of the sessions, during which the defendant was represented by a lawyer acting on her behalf via remote video communication technology, where he submitted a memorandum responding to the reasons for the case, in which he requested a ruling that the previous case should not be heard and decided upon in relation to the plaintiff’s request to drop custody of his children. Due to a precedent that was decided in another case in the Kalba Court, and the appellant was a Sharia appeal in Khor Fakkan, and the ruling in it became final and final according to the ruling issued in the appeal by the Abu Dhabi Sharia, which ruled that the plaintiff’s right to claim custody of his children was forfeited due to his certain knowledge that they had exceeded the age of custody and his silence about demanding their custody for more than six months without A legitimate excuse.

The court said, if the custodian marries a foreigner to the child in custody, then the interest of the child in custody can be estimated by remaining with his mother who is married to a foreigner to him, and her right to custody is not forfeited, according to Ibn Abidin’s words: “And if you know that custody is forfeited by marrying a foreigner to the child in order to protect the harm on behalf of the child, then the mufti and the judge like him should be He has insight to take care of what is best for the child.”

The Khor Fakkan Federal Court ruled to cancel the appealed ruling and the court again rejected the appealed case, and obligated the respondent to pay the fees and expenses.