The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to oblige a consulting engineer to pay a man 49,243 dirhams, the value of the installments of a loan obtained by the plaintiff for the benefit of the defendant, and the latter did not commit to paying his installments.

The details of the case go back to a man filing a lawsuit against an engineer, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay him 52 thousand and 243 dirhams while obligating him to pay expenses and fees, noting that the defendant is a consultant for his own villa construction project, and due to financial circumstances that befell the defendant, he asked him to sponsor him in A bank loan, and they agreed to deduct the loan monthly from his account. When the defendant’s residency is renewed and he joins work, he pays the remaining installments directly. After the latter took the loan, he disappeared and did not answer his calls.

The value of the installments paid by the plaintiff amounted to 47 thousand and 243 dirhams, in addition to his claim for the amount of five thousand dirhams in exchange for material and moral damages.

For its part, the court stated that, according to the provisions of the Civil Transactions Law, “no one has the right to take another person’s money without a legitimate reason, and if he takes it, he must return it,” noting that the defendant, despite his presence, did not provide any defense in the lawsuit. Amount or substance, and he did not deny what the plaintiff decided, nor did he dispute his requests. Therefore, the court proves to it the validity of what the plaintiff claims about his payment of an amount of 47 thousand and 243 dirhams to the bank regarding the loan that the defendant took, which the court orders to oblige the defendant to pay The amount is for the plaintiff.

Regarding the request for compensation, the court indicated that it was proven that the defendant owed the plaintiff and did not pay him, and then it concluded that the defendant was at fault, and that error resulted in material damages to the plaintiff, represented by his being deprived of benefiting from that amount, and moral damages, represented by the damages he suffered. Sadness and regret, the court finds that the plaintiff’s compensation for material and moral damages is sufficient in the amount of 2000 dirhams.

