A man named Darren complained that after three years of dating he asked his partner to experiment in bed and faced her condemnation. To a 27-year-old sex enthusiast's post on Reddit noticed Metro edition.

According to Darren, he and his girlfriend stopped having sex as often as at the beginning of the relationship. He took it calmly and invited his 30-year-old partner to try sex toys together. First, the couple bought a vibration stimulator for a woman, and she liked the device. “She orgasmed so quickly. I thought we were on the right track,” Darren recalls.

However, when the man started talking about a stimulant for himself – for example, a flashlight masturbator – the girl was offended. “She seemed disgusted and started getting defensive and asking if her vagina wasn’t good enough. Of course, I convinced her otherwise, I said that maybe it could be fun. As a result, they didn’t buy me the toy. I am ashamed and embarrassed that I showed my interest in such a purchase,” he wrote.

Previously, psychotherapist Pamela Connolly said that spouses with different sexual interests can stay together if they learn to come to compromises during the negotiation process. She shared these thoughts with a man who confessed to his wife his fetish for foot massage, in response to which the wife stopped allowing her husband to do it.