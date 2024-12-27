Agents from the Tamarite de Litera Civil Guard Post (Huesca) have arrested a person for an alleged crime of attack against public official in the exercise of his dutieswhen trying to attack the health personnel on duty at the Health Center in this town.

La Benemérita received the notice at midnight on December 9, after the health center staff reported to the Huesca Command that a person who had gone to receive assistance showed a very violent attitude and had threatened a nurse and tried to attack the doctor on duty, who had to take refuge in a room and jump out of the window, due to the extremely aggressive behavior of this individual, who then left the health center.

The agents identified the alleged perpetrator, a 32-year-old man and resident of the La Litera region, and arrested him on December 18. The head of the Court of Instruction number 2 of Monzón (Huesca) ordered his release on charges.

Awareness campaign

Likewise, the Civil Guard is making an effort through a campaign on social networks together with the health disseminators José Abellán –@doctorabellan– and Esther Gómez –@mienfermerafavorita–, with the objectives of promoting the safety culture of health personnel , reinforce the role of the Corps through the Health Police Interlocutor (IPS) of the Civil Guard, and raising awareness among both the health community and the general population of zero tolerance against attacks on health workers, through the Campaign ‘We take care of those who take care of us. Call 062’.









Along these lines, it has been recommended the placement of help request and communication toolsas well as reminding the healthcare community of the existence of the AlerCops mobile phone application, which includes an SOS button for healthcare personnel that, when pressed, sends an urgent alert to the nearest police center along with their position, in addition of a 10-second audio recording of what is happening at that moment, so that a patrol can be sent to that location urgently.