The Civil Guard has arrested a 44-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of the death of another, 38, during an argument in the Valencian municipality of Catarroja, who was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver.

According to the Civil Guard, the events occurred early this Thursday and the victim was admitted in a very serious condition to the La Fe Hospital in Valencia, where he died that same afternoon.

The perpetrator has been arrested for a crime of injuries resulting in death and agents from the Alfafar Judicial Police Territorial Team have taken charge of the investigation.

The detainee is expected to be brought before the Court of Investigation number 4 of Catarroja.

As the newspaper progresses this Friday I raisedthe discussion, in which more people would have been present, originated in the parking lot of an establishment dedicated to prostitution in Catarroja.