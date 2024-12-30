A man arrested in Usera for the murder of his ex-partner in a new case of sexist violence

Agents of the National Police have arrested a 55-year-old man as allegedly responsible for the murder of a 29-year-old woman inside a home, located in the Usera district in Madrid. This was reported by the Madrid Police Headquarters in a statement.

The events occurred in a house on Travesía de Santoña in the early hours of Sunday to Monday, around 2:00 a.m. The agents located the victim with several stab wounds, with no signs of life. The health services could only confirm his death. According to emergency services, the victim had stab wounds to his neck and right armpit.

Finally, representatives of the Citizen Assistance Group located the individual in the vicinity of the home and proceeded to arrest him. The arrested person, the victim’s ex-partner, had a restraining order against her. Agents from the DEVI Scientific Police, as well as the Homicide Group VI of the Madrid Police Headquarters, were in charge of the investigation.

With the confirmation of this case, the number of women murdered by gender violence in Spain would rise to 47 in 2024 and 1,292 since 2003 (when records began to be compiled). “We are collecting data on the murder of a woman in Madrid due to alleged gender violence,” the institutional account of the Government Delegation against Gender Violence has currently published on X (formerly Twitter).

20 years of the law that removed sexist violence from the privacy of the home that at least 30% of women suffer

Telephone 016 is available 24 hours a day, every day of the week to advise victims of sexist violence. Online consultations are also available through email [email protected], the WhatsApp channel at the number 600 000 016 and the online chat, accessible from the website vivirgenero.igualdad.gob.es.