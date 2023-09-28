Three people were shot dead this Thursday in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, according to initial information from the police, in the course of two shootings. The first of the incidents occurred in a house in the port city, and the other, in the nearby Erasmus University Hospital. Officers believe the two cases may be related and have arrested a 32-year-old man. Shortly after the attack, law enforcement indicated that there was a suspect whom they described as “a male with long black hair who may have escaped on a motorcycle.” He was wearing combat clothing. After a while, the police entered the medical center to make sure that the subject was not inside.

The deceased are a 39-year-old woman, her 14-year-old daughter and a 46-year-old man, the latter a professor at the university hospital. The suspect, according to police sources, is a student at that health facility who had been convicted in 2021 for animal cruelty, as reported in a joint appearance by the police and the prosecutor’s office.

The suspect first killed the woman and shot the teenager in the house, setting a fire there. The girl was seriously injured and died a few hours later. He then went to the hospital, entered one of the classes and shot the teacher. He set another fire shortly after. He was wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a gun. The police indicate that he acted alone and, among the reasons, consider that he had been rejected in an internship. “It is a possibility that we take into account,” according to the mayor of Rotterdam, the social democrat Ahmed Aboutaleb.

Patient evacuation

In the midst of the commotion, hospital staff and patients have been evacuated, at least in part, according to the Dutch news agency ANP. The occupants have come out in groups, some with their hands raised. Others have started running once in the street. Police consider the detainee suspected of being involved in both shootings. In addition to the shots, there has been a fire in the hospital whose responsibility is attributed to the arrested man.

The special police forces immediately went to the hospital and saw that he had escaped through the back of the building. They intercepted him there. The medical center has appealed to citizens not to approach the scene of the incident. Another fire was put out in the building where the first attack occurred.

The police have asked eyewitnesses of what happened to upload the images they may have captured with their mobile phones to the official website of the force. “We need your help in the investigation,” they stated.

Image of the building where the first shooting occurred in the Rotterdam attack (Netherlands). Marco van der Caaij (EFE)

