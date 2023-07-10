File image of the National Police. Europe Press

This morning, agents of the National Police have arrested a man of Spanish origin as the alleged perpetrator of an illegal detention crime, when trying to take a baby from the room of the Son Llàtzer hospital in Palma, and he has not achieved his purpose.

Several witnesses have noticed that an individual was trying to leave the health facilities with a newborn baby in his arms and they have raised the alarm. The security services of the hospital center’s maternity have detained the alleged perpetrator at the door of the same room where the newborn was until the arrival of a citizen security patrol of the National Police who proceeded to arrest him.

The agents have asked the man, whose identity or age has not been revealed, what degree of relationship he had with the baby and why he was carrying him in his arms when he was being treated at the hospital. As the man did not provide any convincing explanation, he has been arrested for an alleged crime of attempted child abduction, as reported Majorca Newspaper.

The facts are being investigated by the National Police Robbery group, which is trying to determine if the man acted alone or was part of a plot.

A similar event occurred last October at the Basurto hospital in Biscay. A woman was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a baby kidnapping. The woman, who had disguised herself as a health worker at the time of her kidnapping, took the baby from her mother’s arms, whom she deceived by saying that she was going to do some medical tests on him. Finally, the agents found the newborn in good condition and arrested the woman, who had tried to kidnap other babies on other occasions without success.