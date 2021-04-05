The Murcia Local Police detained an individual, 38 years old and Ecuadorian nationality, for allegedly punching your partner several times, inside the vehicle and in the presence of their children, minors, according to police sources informed Europa Press. The room of ‘092’ received a call that alerted that the driver of a vehicle, which was circulating between the districts of Alquerías and El Raal, was hitting his partner several times in the face.

Police units traveled to the scene, whose agents observed that the woman had injuries to her face. The victim told the agents that her partner hit her minutes before for an argument they had over the children, minors, and that they were also traveling in the vehicle at the time of the alleged assault. Based on the facts, the agents proceeded to arrest the individual for a alleged crime of gender violence.

Murcia Local Police surprise an individual selling hashish



Agents from the Special Citizen Security Group surprised an individual when he was selling a bag containing a narcotic substance (hashish) in the Carmen neighborhood. Several pieces of hashish and 2,845 euros hidden in the lining of the anorak. The individual, as reported by the Local Police on his twitter account, was arrested for an alleged crime against public health and violation of a restraining order.