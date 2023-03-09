A man was arrested this Thursday morning in Campos (6,735 inhabitants), in the south of Mallorca, as part of an operation against terrorism by the National Police. Members of the National Police of Madrid and other agents from the Provincial Headquarters of the Balearic Islands have been transferred to the place, in an operation directed by the Central Police Brigade.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, has been arrested for indoctrination and terrorist threat and has been transferred to the National Court, in Madrid, where he will go to court this Friday.

Investigators have entered and searched the home of the man, suspected of threatening politicians and police officers through social networks. The operation is kept under summary secrecy.