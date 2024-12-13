A man has been arrested in Malaga after allegedly stabbed his mother and tried to start a fire by setting fire to a butane cylinder. The event would have occurred this Thursday in a home in the capital of Malaga, as reported by Emergencies 112 Andalucía and the National Police.

The attack took place on Thursday night, when 112 received a notice at 9:10 p.m. from 061 requesting police action. The call for help warned that a stabbing had occurred in the princess street, located in the Huelin neighborhood.

The emergency service has detailed that the man tried to start a fire by burning a butane cylinder, although it just generated smoke. Officers were able to arrest him after he tried to flee across a rooftop.

The 55-year-old woman had to be transferred to the Virgen de la Victoria University Clinical Hospital due to the stab wounds. So far his state of health has not been revealed, although he is initially out of danger.

Meanwhile, his son is in police custody at a hospital awaiting an psychiatric assessment. As reported this Friday by the newspaper The Opinion of Malagathe young man, 21 years old, could have a mental health disorder.