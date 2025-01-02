A man arrested in Lugo for a complaint of sexual assault of a minor during New Year’s Eve

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Lugo for participating in a sexual assault committed against a 16-year-old minor during New Year’s Eve. As reported by the Local Police of Lugo, the victim reported that when she was leaving a nightlife venue around 3:00 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, she was approached and surrounded by a group of men.

86% of the defendants who went to trial for sexual crimes in Galicia in 2021 knew the victim

Two of the members of the group began to touch the minor, who remained paralyzed until she was able to call her boyfriend, who, moments later, told what happened to a Local Police patrol that was in the Ronda da Muralla. , reports Europa Press. One of the alleged aggressors, a 24-year-old man, was intercepted on Rúa Santiago and detained to be transferred to police stations.

A court supports a victim of abuse who took six years to report her attacker: “Guilt, shame and fear”





Another intervention by the agents that night occurred three hours later, when another man was arrested on Marina Española Street for attacking his ex-partner, who decided not to file a complaint. And at 12:00 on Wednesday, January 1, another man was arrested for a crime of gender violence committed against his wife in a home in Viana do Castelo Square. The agents went to the home after receiving an alert. Once there, the couple’s 12-year-old daughter told the police that her father had shaken her mother, something that happened frequently.