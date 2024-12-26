Agents of the National Police have arrested in Jerez (Cadiz) to a man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of serious threats when armed with two knives threatening people who was walking down the street. In addition, the detainee was aware of a current judicial claim.

As explained by the National Police in a note, the events occurred on Monday morning when a call received in the 091 room alerted that there was an individual brandishing two large knives and threatening passers-by.

Upon arrival at the scene, the agents located a man carrying both knives, he was aggressive and headed towards them. Given this situation, the police activated security measures and applied the established protocols to guarantee the integrity of those present.

Finally, the officers managed to get the man to change his mind and will drop the knivesletting them fall to the ground. It was then that he was arrested.

In addition, the agents located a victim of the events at the scene, who was in a state of great anxietysince according to her testimony, the man, who knew nothing, had tried to attack her by threatening her with one of the weapons, directing it towards her abdomen.