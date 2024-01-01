Monday, January 1, 2024, 18:32



The Murcia Civil Guard arrested a man this Sunday in the Murcian district of Cañadas de San Pedro accused of shooting a neighbor's vehicle with a firearm, with whom he had a dispute. Sources from the armed institute explain that the shooter took refuge in his home, but ended up surrendering after negotiations with the Citizen Security Patrol of the Civil Guard that went to the scene. The reasons for the brawl, which ended with shots being fired at the vehicle, are unknown.

The event is being investigated by Benemérita. Sources from the force explain that the shooter and the owner of the vehicle are neighbors, and they had a dispute in the hours before New Year's Eve.