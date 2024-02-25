The National Police have arrested a 23-year-old young man for the death of a man who was celebrating a bachelor party in Burgos. Forensic analyzes revealed that the victim suffered an “unexpected attack with a very strong punch” in the Plaza de la Flora, a party area in the capital of Burgos. Investigators believe that the attack could have been triggered because the deceased, 32 years old, was from Valladolid.

The National Police reported this Sunday that the event, which occurred in the early hours of this Friday to Saturday, has resulted in the arrest of the young man as the alleged perpetrator of the death. The events occurred late at night in the central square, near the cathedral, where there are numerous entertainment venues. The victim's death was initially classified as an accident, since the first testimonies “did not indicate that the deceased had suffered a possible attack.” After the forensic analysis and the taking of testimonies from the Provincial Brigade of the Judicial Police, the possibility that third parties could have intervened began to be considered, as reported by the National Police in a press release.

Investigators are still working to determine the motivation for the attack, although, at this time, it seems that “being a resident of Valladolid could have been the trigger,” they explain. The victim was in Burgos celebrating a loved one's bachelor party. Valladolid and Burgos have had a strong rivalry for several years and it has been reinforced for football reasons after Real Valladolid and Burgos CF met in the Second Division in recent times, such as this season.

The first calls to 112 in Burgos came around five in the morning from Friday to Saturday, and reported that a person had fallen in the Plaza de la Flora. Patrols from the Local Police, the National Police and an ambulance with medical personnel went there who could not help the victim, who ended up dying.

The police have had difficulties in clarifying the manner in which the death occurred because those first questioned did not make any reference to possible attacks. “After managing to identify several of the young people who were in the area at the time of death, it was possible to determine late last night [sábado] that the victim had suffered an unexpected attack with a very strong punch that caused his death practically instantly,” explains this police force.

The identification and arrest of the 23-year-old young man, a resident of Burgos, occurred in the early hours of this Sunday. The investigators have highlighted the “difficulty in identifying the young people involved and in ensuring that they clearly remembered the events”, given the time at which they occurred and the fact that many of them had been drinking alcohol. The arrested person will be brought to justice when the police report is completed.

Valladolid and Burgos defend peaceful coexistence

During the afternoon, the City Councils of Valladolid and Burgos released a joint statement to express their “strong condemnation of any act of violence.” In the text, the mayor of Valladolid Jesús Julio Carnero and the Burgos resident Cristina Ayala, both from the PP, consider the use of violence “in any situation or place” to be “inadmissible.” “Valladolid and Burgos advocate peaceful coexistence and respect for the basic rules of good neighborliness,” they add. The councilors also convey their affection and that of their cities to the family and relatives of the deceased and praise the quick action of the Security Forces and Bodies. After learning of the event, Carnero has been “horrified” by the death of the man from Valladolid, while Ayala has called the attack a “hate crime.”

The president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has joined the joint statement of the councilors and has expressed his desire for what happened to be clarified “as soon as possible.” For his part, the Minister of Transport and former mayor of Valladolid, Óscar Puente, has applauded “the high vision” of the statement from the Town Councils involved. “These attitudes are necessary 365 [días] year. Not only when a misfortune occurs,” he added in a message through the social network X (formerly Twitter). Both Mañueco and Puente have sent expressions of affection and support for the victim's relatives.

