In the middle of last September, a group of young people found the body of a girl lying on the ground between two vehicles in Torremolinos at dawn. They notified the 112 Emergency service and the health services could only confirm her death. She had signs of asphyxiation and the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit (Udev) of the National Police took charge of the investigation. First they managed to identify her, then they gathered information about her surroundings and finally they consulted the video surveillance images to try to reconstruct her last hours. Now the case is resolved: they have arrested a man, who is already in prison, for his involvement in the death of the girl, who died intoxicated by drug consumption, as revealed by the investigation. The agents are still searching for a second person involved, whose whereabouts are unknown.

The victim was Anne Mathe Morken, a 22-year-old Norwegian woman. She had traveled to Fuengirola in 2022 to continue her training as a personal trainer. According to what the Norwegian press reported in the fall, she ended up dropping out of school, but she found work on the Costa del Sol and stayed in Spain.

His body was found during the early hours of September 13. A group of young people returning home after spending the night partying found him lying on the ground, between two cars, next to a pedestrian crossing in the Benyamina urbanization, near Playamar.

After receiving the notice, the National Police officers who went to the scene found a bag without documentation, something that made its immediate identification difficult. Yes, there was a train card, something that later made it possible to give a name to the body. The Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of Malaga performed the autopsy and sent the fingerprints to Norway, whose authorities finished confirming the identity. The medical examination revealed that she had died from intoxication due to drug intake.

The first National Police officers who arrived at the scene had already verified that the body had signs consistent with violence. And that he had had to be carried there by several people. Then they began to reconstruct the last hours of the girl's life. They did it, first, by consulting her people, who had lost track of her on September 11. That morning, as the police were able to find out with the help of video surveillance systems in the area, the young woman had visited the home of two acquaintances of hers in the town of Fuengirola, both related to drug retail.

In the house they provided him with substances “whose ingestion would end his life,” as explained by the National Police in a statement. Already between the last hours of September 12 and the first hours of the 13th, the men transported the body in a vehicle from Fuengirola to Torremolinos, where they left it on the ground, in the middle of the street, with the aim of disassociating themselves from death. According to the investigation, none of the alleged perpetrators have a driving license.

After identifying the suspects, officers began their search. They headed to the home they shared, but they had already left the Costa del Sol. Until one of them was detained on February 23 during a routine check at the Méndez Álvaro bus station, in Madrid. He was carrying false documentation and was about to take transport to Lisbon, Portugal. The second person involved in the events is missing and has not yet been located. Both are charged with the crimes of homicide, against public health, against road safety and document falsification. The case is in the hands of the Court of Instruction number 2 of Fuengirola, which has decreed the detainee's provisional imprisonment.

