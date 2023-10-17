The Civil Guard has arrested RSRV, a 49-year-old man in the Ferrolterra region (A Coruña), as the alleged perpetrator of the rape and death of the mother of the family and geroculturist Elisa Abruñedo, when the victim was 46 and he was 39. The case was still open 10 years after the disappearance of this neighbor from Lavandeira (Cabanas, A Coruña) on September 1, 2013 and the discovery of her body just 200 meters from her house, in a pine forest on the edge of the road along the that she was returning from her walk, just after eight in the afternoon and in daylight. There were no witnesses, no clues, other than the genetic fingerprint found and which until now seemed to have served no purpose other than to rule out the usual suspects in the area.

Investigators have reported the arrest of a resident of the municipality of Narón, carried out this Tuesday, with a brief statement, after years of continuous and very secretive investigation. The investigations, which are kept under summary secrecy, have always been in the hands of the Crimes against Persons team of the A Coruña Command and also of the Central Operational Unit. The Court of Instruction number 2 of Ferrol is in charge of the case. The event never had a great media impact, overshadowed by another case that occurred three weeks later in Galicia and about which rivers of ink flowed: the death of the Compostela girl Asunta Basterra Porto.

Elisa Abruñedo went for a walk alone that September 1st a decade ago. That day, for various reasons, neither of her two sons (Adrián and Álvaro, now, respectively, 34 and 29 years old) nor her husband, Manuel Fernández, who died a year and a half later in a work accident, could accompany her. . Around eight o’clock she stopped to chat with a neighbor and immediately headed home, in an area of ​​meadows, groves and isolated properties. When she was already arriving, she was approached, raped and stabbed to death.

The DNA of the perpetrator, considered by investigators to be an “opportunistic hunter” (not an aggressor who personally knew his victim), was the only starting point. He served first, as a team leader described to EL PAÍS two years ago, to “rule out” all the suspects, those from the area and even some prisoners on leave at the end of summer. But years later, to try some other way out, the Civil Guard team from the Lonzas barracks, in A Coruña, decided to carry out voluntary genetic tests on families in the Ferrolterra region. All the biological material that has been collected over the years has been sent to the crime laboratory in Madrid.

“It is not about searching in all families, but in specific ones,” the same command of the armed institute explained then without giving more details. RSRV is a strikingly red-haired man. These investigations of ascent and descent through family trees ended up leading the agents to parish books that were several centuries old. At the same time, the Civil Guard was working on a map of the Ferrolterra region, with its eyes set on places like Valdoviño, which are led by the road that passes along the edge of the place where the body appeared after about 24 hours of desperate searching. .

After the news of the arrest broke, the victim’s first-born son, Adrián Fernández Abruñedo, who shortly after became the head of the family, explained in a telephone conversation with this newspaper that, for the moment, he only knows the content of the brief note released by the Civil Guard to the media. The suspect in the death of his mother – very fond of hunting and horses, and employed in the metal sector – was arrested at his workplace in Navantia Ferrol this afternoon. This Tuesday afternoon, the agents searched his home in A Gándara, in the Narón area closest to Ferrol, where he lives with several relatives.

The hypothesis that gained strength, in a decade of research without haste, but without pause, was that Elisa Abruñedo’s executioner happened to be passing by, noticed her and assaulted her from behind. It was a place too close to her house, and right in front of the town veterinarian’s house, for someone they knew to take such a risk. The criminal abandoned the body right there, in a plot with weeds and planted with already grown pine trees that were soon replaced by eucalyptus trees. Family and neighbors searched for her all night and the next day until she turned up. The cell phone that Elisa carried had run out of battery from so many times that her children and her husband had called her to find out why she had not returned home.