Monday, July 3, 2023, 02:05



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Agents of the Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a man this Sunday as the alleged perpetrator of the violent death of a woman in the tourist town of Salou (Tarragona). It is still unknown if there was any personal relationship between the two and if it could be a new crime of gender violence.

As explained by this police force, the events occurred around 9:30 p.m. Then they received a notice from a hotel in Salou indicating that there was a seriously injured woman.

When the agents arrived at the scene, they found that there was a woman on the ground and a man next to her with a self-inflicted wound.

The emergency services have tried to revive the woman, but have only been able to certify her death. The authorities have launched an investigation, which is kept secret.