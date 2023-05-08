A 55-year-old man of Spanish nationality was arrested this Sunday by the National Police on suspicion of having stabbed another 52-year-old man and also a Spaniard on Saturday in the Puente de Vallecas district of Madrid. At the moment, no more information is known about the arrest, advanced to this newspaper by a police spokeswoman. The man, of whom it has not been reported whether he has a criminal record, is in police units of the Superior Police Headquarters waiting to be questioned and to go to court for a crime of homicide.

What the spokeswoman has confirmed is that both were “acquaintances” and that they started a fight in the street “that was resolved with a stab.” The arrested man allegedly attacked the other man on Humanes street with a knife on the left side.

The victim, who also had minor injuries to his face and neck, was found around six in the afternoon on Saturday by agents of the Local and National Police lying on the ground in a garden area of ​​this street, at the height of the number 41. He was in cardiorespiratory arrest and the agents plugged the wound and began pulmonary resuscitation maneuvers until the arrival of Samur, who continued for another 30 minutes, but failed to save his life.

A municipal psychologist attended the victim’s relatives at the scene. The testimonies collected at the scene have helped the agents identify the suspect and arrest him in just 24 hours. There is no record that the murder weapon was found.

On the other hand, this afternoon there was a fight in the Tirso De Molina square, in the Latina district, between “regulars of the area”, indicates a spokesman for Madrid Emergencies, in which a 54-year-old man was injured. He had a severe head injury to the neck, that is, a strong blow. El Samur has stabilized him and transferred him in serious condition to the Clinical Hospital. The police have taken over the investigation.

