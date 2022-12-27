A man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his mother in León. The alleged parricide was discovered by the National Police on Monday afternoon, when the agents were notified that the woman, in her 60s, showed no signs of life. The first investigations point to her son as the probable cause of her death. The man remains in custody and will soon be brought before the courts, according to sources in the case, who add that evidence is still being collected at the Leon house in an effort to clarify the crime that occurred on Pedro de Dios street.

The woman lived in a house in the San Esteban neighborhood of the capital of Leon. The police officers who went to the property had to force the lock to enter the house and find the body there “with signs of violence,” according to these informants. The first indications, in the absence of an autopsy revealing the exact circumstances of the homicide, suggest that “the woman had been dead for many hours”, hence I suspect that the event occurred on Christmas Day.

The autopsy has not yet been carried out and, although the deceased’s son is under arrest and awaiting trial, according to spokesmen for the Government Sub-delegation in León, other possible avenues of investigation are still open to try to determine the circumstances of what is considered a parricide.

The judge investigating this case has decreed the secrecy of the proceedings while the National Police, which has taken charge of the event, continues to work to resolve exactly what has happened. The person accused of the homicide remains in the cell of the Leonese police station waiting for him to give a statement and decide what to do with him.