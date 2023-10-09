Monday, October 9, 2023, 10:47



A man, 38 years old and of Lithuanian origin, was arrested by the National Police after finding among his belongings an ultrasound machine belonging to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia. The event occurred on September 24, when two patrols identified the subject during a public safety prevention device in the town.

The agents carried out a search and located this large device. The individual did not know how to justify its origin, so the officers proceeded to investigate the origin of the device. Various doctors at Morales Meseguer recognized this object, which belonged to the ICU service and had a value that exceeded 4,000 euros.

The man, who has numerous police records for committing crimes of a different nature, was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of theft committed inside a hospital. The National Police returned the ultrasound machine to the Intensive Care Unit and the arrested person was brought to justice.